Reports of gunman forces two Kaitaia schools into lockdown

Two schools in Kaitaia, Northland went into lockdown today following reports of a man with a gun wearing a balaclava nearby before midday today.

A member of the public reported seeing the man behind Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Pukemiro school which backs on to some bushland and cemetery at around midday.

Rohario Te Waka works at the school and says they were able to move all their 80 students off the premises to a safe address.

Ms Te Waka said there was a heavy police presence and police dogs could be seen in the area.

Kaitaia College also went into lockdown. One student from there told 1 NEWS they have been made to hide in the cupboard and aren’t allowed to talk.

Another year 12 student said their teacher told them to keep calm.

“We were all scared, some were crying, others were trying to message their parents to tell them what was happening reassuring them they were ok," the student said.

The student said they were lying on the floor.

Police say they are yet to find the gunman, and inquiries are ongoing into finding out who he is.