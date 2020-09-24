Reports of explosion at dairy factory near Hamilton - 'It sounded like a big boom'

There are reports of an explosion at a dairy factory near Hamilton.
Open Country tanker Source: Supplied
A receptionist at Open Country Dairy site in Horotiu, just north of Hamilton, said everyone is safe and at an assembly point.
As far as she is aware no-one is hurt, but she did not know what happened.
Sue from a nearby gift shop told 1 NEWS her “staffers said they heard an explosion” around 9am.
“It sounded like a big boom.
“We hope everyone is safe and well.”
Fire and Emergency NZ said eight trucks are at the scene, and the gas authority is expected to arrive soon.
No fire or injuries have been reported.