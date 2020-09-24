Reports of explosion at dairy factory near Hamilton - 'It sounded like a big boom'

There are reports of an explosion at a dairy factory near Hamilton.

Open Country tanker Source: Supplied

A receptionist at Open Country Dairy site in Horotiu, just north of Hamilton, said everyone is safe and at an assembly point.

As far as she is aware no-one is hurt, but she did not know what happened.

Sue from a nearby gift shop told 1 NEWS her “staffers said they heard an explosion” around 9am.

“It sounded like a big boom.

“We hope everyone is safe and well.”

Fire and Emergency NZ said eight trucks are at the scene, and the gas authority is expected to arrive soon.