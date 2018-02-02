 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Reporter recounts scary moment rogue wave 'came out of nowhere' to wipe out women during Nelson 1 NEWS storm interview

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Chaotic raw video of a handful of locals being unfooted by a rogue wave near Nelson yesterday was completely unexpected, says the 1 NEWS reporter there at the time.

Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather in Nelson, then nature intervened.
Source: Breakfast

Kaitlin Ruddock says the sea surge that crashed into a group of people on the foreshore yesterday was breaking with force at random intervals yesterday.

"That video, it just gives you a sense of just how strong that surge was, but it came really unexpectedly because you had the sea surge coming in, it was at that peak, that high tide, coming in over the road," Ruddock told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

"But it came at very unexpected times, so that wasn't happening every single wave that was coming in.

"It was definitely one of those rogue waves that just caught everyone off guard.

"We were standing there in a reasonably safe place and then all of a sudden this huge wave comes out of nowhere and took everyone by surprise. It was just a big wall coming for people."

Nelson was one of the hardest hit areas by the storm of ex-tropical cyclone Fehi yesterday, but the wild weather has largely passed today.

Related

Nelson

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Nelson and West Coast breathe easier after being hammered by ex-cyclone, precaution still advised

00:21
2
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Dozens stranded in Fox Glacier, Dunedin on watch for more flooding as South Island wakes up after day of severe weather

01:05
3
Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather in Nelson, then nature intervened.

Reporter recounts scary moment rogue wave 'came out of nowhere' to wipe out women during Nelson 1 NEWS storm interview

4
The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Numerous flights cancelled across the country today after wild weather

5

Bill English represents National's past, not its future. That is simply a fact of life.


Bill English represents National's past, not its future. That is simply a fact of life.

The question of who should lead National is a story that won't die. And English knows it.

01:05
Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather in Nelson, then nature intervened.

Reporter recounts scary moment rogue wave 'came out of nowhere' to wipe out women during Nelson 1 NEWS storm interview

Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather, then nature intervened.

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Thunderstorms a possibility for central North Island today with Saturday shaping up to be fine

After yesterday's extreme weather early showers across the South Island will pass and temperatures will be cool.

00:21
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Dozens stranded in Fox Glacier, Dunedin on watch for more flooding as South Island wakes up after day of severe weather

There are power outages in Christchurch and the Nelson area this morning.

00:35
The footage of the rare celestial event was captured just outside Auckland Airport early this morning.

Watch: Super-blood moon eclipse hypnotises lucky Kiwi stargazers who witnessed the rare event

Cloud cover spoiled the super-blood-moon eclipse early this morning, but it was spectacular for those who saw it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 