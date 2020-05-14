TODAY |

Reporter joins the rush for a haircut as barbers reopen in Level 2

As hairdressers and barbershops around the country reopen under Alert Level 2, Kiwis have been lining up since before sunrise to fix their home cuts. 

After seven long weeks of having his wife cut his hair, Tauranga reporter Sam Kelway headed off to Forty Thieves barbershop, eager to rid his lockdown hair cuts.

“The hair cut hasn’t really been doing very well,” Kelway told TVNZ1's Breakfast.   

With many failed home haircuts and dye jobs surfacing online since lockdown begun, barbershop owner Ali Kamaruddin says they are expecting a whole variety in the coming weeks. 

“We’re expecting everything, long hair, home haircuts, big stuff. In the next two weeks it’ll probably be big stuff and long hair mostly.” 

Since first whispers of a possibility of reopening, customers have flocked to hair salons to book their next cut.

After reopening their booking website a week ago, Ali says there has been an “flood” of people and he's expecting to be “flat out for the next two to three weeks”. 


