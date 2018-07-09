Report Robert Nelson killed in 'rival gang hit' in Hamilton 'inaccurate', police say as homicide probe continues

The killing of Robert Nelson in Hamilton earlier this month was not an organised gang hit, police say.

A homicide investigation is underway after Mr Nelson's death on July 8 in the Hamilton suburb of Melville.

In a statement police say they are "keeping an open mind to any possible scenario for the motive for Mr Nelson's death".

They go on to say: "The information reported in the media claiming the murder was an ordered hit by a rival gang is not information provided by Police and is inaccurate".

Mr Nelson's death is one of three recent homicides in Waikato that police said yesterday are linked to more than one gang.

Over 60 staff are working on the cases, and other specialists have been called in from around New Zealand.

On July 8, 23-year-old Robert Nelson was shot dead at his girlfriend's house. She was injured and another young man badly hurt.

The body of Ngāruawāhia man Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls near Tauranga on July 13.

Late last month Huntly man Wayne Noda was found dead at his home on June 30, and police believe his injuries were inflicted during an assault.