 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Report recommends EQC hires more staff in bid to settle claims

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A range of reform recommendations to speed up EQC claims has been received by the government, in an attempt to reduce roadblocks to claim settlements.

Ms Woods had a meeting with BP executives at Parliament today and accused them of "cynical behaviour".

Source: 1 NEWS

In the report prepared by acting chief executive of New Zealand Customs Christine Stevenson, recommendations include:

· Hiring more staff to reduce the caseloads for case managers so claimants can get more personal attention.

· Establishing a Claimant Reference Group, comprised of claimants and community representative advocates who are paid for their time and expertise to advise EQC on how to improve the treatment of their customers.

· Making any claimants’ EQC file available to them on request and introducing a standard for better communication with claimants.

· Having a team of experienced EQC staff pull out all of the physical claims files relating to the remaining claims, and have the team sort, review, confirm and capture the key data to ensure it is correct.

· Increasing Government monitoring to improve accountability.

EQC Minister Megan Woods said in a statement the report showed "sizeable issues with staffing levels, data quality, record keeping and organisational culture and structure that are holding back resolution of claims". 

She said in addition to the recommendations, there were also broader recommendations which include possibly allowing EQC flexibility to make cash settlements above the cap. 

The recommendations were in the categories of EQC responsibility, ones that would require work by Treasury and MBIE and those that need a whole system approach, Ms Woods said. 

Related

Politics

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
The Zoo speaks to TVNZ 1's SUNDAY programme about the decision to put down Kura and Amira.

The last of the pride: Auckland Zoo euthanises beloved lions Kura and Amira


2
Auckland Zoo lion Kura

Take a look back on the lives of Auckland Zoo's beloved lions Kura and Amira

3
Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

4
NSW players celebrate victory during game 1 of the State of Origin rugby league, Queensland Reds v New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 31 May 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Blues or Maroons? Aussie pundits write off Queensland as no chance in Origin 1 tonight

5
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Most read story: ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


01:00
The Zoo speaks to TVNZ 1's SUNDAY programme about the decision to put down Kura and Amira.

The last of the pride: Auckland Zoo euthanises beloved lions Kura and Amira

Kura, the 19-year-old matriarch, and her 17-year-old daughter Amira, were put down at 8.30am, before the zoo opened to the public.


Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

Yesterday Kevin Van Valkenburg ignited furious debate. Today he was back pedalling.

04:57
Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

Northcote by-election: Legalising euthanasia, putting abortion into the Health Act and why they're the best person to be NZ's newest MP

1 NEWS talks to the candidates vying for the Auckland electorate job.


00:31
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Most watched: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after Blues bust-up

The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

00:18
The Crown Range, Lindis Pass and road from Te Anau to Milford Sound are closed due to snow.

Watch: Dunedin and parts of the South Island wake up to heavy blanket of snow, flight delays and road closures

A heavy snow watch is still in place for Canterbury, Fiordland, Southland and Otago.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 