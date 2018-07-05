 

Report into Russell McVeagh law firm released after misconduct allegations from young women

Mei Heron 

1 NEWS Reporter

It found a culture involving “excessive drinking” and at times “sexually inappropriate behaviour”.
Source: 1 NEWS

Politics

Mei Heron

02:18
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


02:11
Alo Ngata, 29, from Tonga, died on July 4.

Man who died after being Tasered by police in Auckland named


Child's swing (file picture).

Boy accidentally impales himself on bamboo stick while playing on swing in Whitianga

00:46
Dame Margaret was highly critical of the firm's management.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

02:11
The Tongan national was arrested in Freemans Bay after an elderly man was assaulted.

Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

MPI refers evidence of potential serious staff misconduct to Serious Fraud Office

"Measures are already underway internally to understand how the matters may have occurred - even though they occurred some years ago", MPI director general Martyn Dunne said.

02:18
02:28
The incident was "violent and volatile" according to Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus.

More details emerge of 'violent and volatile' Auckland incident where man was Tasered four times and later died

A man was arrested in Freemans Bay after an elderly man was assaulted.

00:44
The huge marine mammal has been in the harbour for a few days, and today it was especially active.

Video: Wellington's curious whale frolics in front of delighted paddle boarders, boatgoers in harbour

Some hardy Wellingtonians were spotted heading out on paddle boards, braving wintry temperatures.