Report into Defence Force finds 'code of silence' in plan to eliminate sexual harassment

An independent report released today into the New Zealand Defence Force operation set up to stamp out sexual harassment has found a raft of failures.

The review into Operation Respect, set up in 2016 to address inappropriate sexual behaviours, discrimination, harassment and bullying, found a lack of transparency and accountability.

The report by Debbie Teale and Dr Carol MacDonald also found the operation had failed to tackle “a code of silence” in the force. However, it did acknowledge the organisation’s culture was “changing slowly”.

The report said personnel didn’t report issues like sexual violence because they feared repercussions and didn’t trust the force’s processes to deal with the issues.

It also said the military’s culture of discipline and hierarchy made it difficult for people to speak out.

“We heard repeatedly from personnel that matters can be ‘covered up’ or ‘swept under the carpet’ to protect the organisation’s reputation; and that the organisation comes before the people,” the report said.

“We heard approximately 15 recent instances of failures in systems and processes (systemic failures), where more than one complaint was made about a person or situation.

“These complaints went either through the chain of command or multiple channels, but neither the harm to the victim nor the risk posed was promptly dealt with.”

The report made 44 recommendations, which included appointing an independent monitoring body for Operation Respect like the Auditor-General and providing an independent and external complaints channel.

Sexual assault survivor Tracey Thompson, a victim advocate and the daughter of child rapist RNZAF Sgt Robert Roper, said there was sexually harmful behaviour in the Defence Force.

“There are still leaders in the Defence Force that feel that there is no sexually harmful behaviour.”

She said those that denied the existence of the behaviour in the force “need to go”.

“It does exist, and we know that for sure.”

The defence force has acknowledged it's not made enough progress and said they would be enhancing Operation Respect.

Defence Minister Ron Mark said he was “disappointed” but welcomed the report and accepted its criticism.

“I’ve met with the Chief of Defence Force and the reviewers to discuss the way forward and I am encouraged to see that the Defence Force remains committed to addressing these issues,” he said.

“I am confident that the 44 recommendations in the report will be appropriately addressed.