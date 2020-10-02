TODAY |

Report finds Waikato University has systemic and structural racism

Source:  1 NEWS

A report has found there's systemic and structural racism at Waikato University.

It comes after 1 NEWS revealed a group of Māori academics were so concerned about the institution's culture they'd alerted the Education Ministry. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after 1 NEWS revealed a group of Māori academics were so concerned about the institution's culture, they'd alerted the education ministry.

The university says it'll act on the report's recommendations, setting up a taskforce to do so. 

It comes as more than 2500 people have signed an open letter calling for the university to eliminate structural racism, and protect academics who raised the issue publicly.

In August, six staff wrote a 13-page letter alerting the Ministry of Education to their concerns. The allegations included Māori expertise being ignored, tokenism, lower pay for Māori staff and no meaningful commitment to the Treaty of Waitangi.

After initially disputing the allegations, the university announced last month that an independent review has been commissioned.

