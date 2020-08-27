Report finds 'good progress' made on New Zealand's contact tracing

The role of technology to support contact tracing needs to be encouraged - but New Zealand's contact tracing has improved and is in a stronger position, a new report has found.

The report led by Sir Brian Roche reviewed the progress against Dr Ayesha Verral's April audit of contact tracing.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said improvements recommended in the report included "scenario planning and system stress-testing, which the Ministry was in the final stages of planning until overtaken by real-life events in Auckland".

On the role of technology, Mr Hipkins said there were trials happening for a new Bluetooth Covid card and a smartphone-based Bluetooth function.

"There are other important areas identified for improvement in the report, but they are beyond the scope of the contact tracing teams alone and are being considered separately," Mr Hipkins said.

"These are: clarity of accountabilities and decision rights, a fit for purpose project structure, a very active cross-Government approach, and a whole of system view."

The report said it was important "command and control structure and decision-making rights are transparent and understood by all those likely to be involved in a response", in respect to a Covid-19 outbreak.

"It is clear that the systems adopted by the Ministry will continue to evolve as learnings occur within the New Zealand and global environments," Sir Brian wrote.

"New Zealand can have a highly effective and deployable contact tracing system that is capable of retaining the confidence and trust of key stakeholders.