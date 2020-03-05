Report calls for Government to set aside $50 million to boost pay for NZ midwives

There are calls for urgent funding to address health and pay inequities for community midwives in New Zealand.

A report released today by the NZ Institute of Economic Research said the current funding model needs an overhaul and recommends a cash injection of $50 million to do so.

In the report, the think tank found community midwives aren't being paid enough for the standard of the work they are doing.

Alison Eddy, chief executive of the College of Midwives, told TVNZ1's Breakfast midwives are working over and above what equates to a full-time role.

"The current fee structure - and this is something we’ve been discussing for many years now with the Government - does not work for the current services that women in the community need and the work that midwives need to do," said Ms Eddy.

"So part of that $50 million is also simply to recognise that extra work."

On where the money should come from, Ms Eddy said it is ultimately the Government's decision.

"It really depends on whether the Government is prepared to put its money where its mouth is," she said.

"It's really their decision, of course it is, but they need to prioritise the health and wellbeing of women and their babies at the beginning of life."

She said the report also highlights the fact that different women need more care than others, and the current funding model doesn't align with that.

"Our current funding model assumes that all women need the same needs - it's a one size fits all.