Repeat sex offender who has broken his strict supervision orders more than 20 times is back behind bars

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.
New research has revealed startling figures about the consumption of RTDs in NZ.
Members of the Love Our Libraries lobby group have this morning presented a petition to Auckland Council.
A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.
Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson got to experience the new accommodation first hand.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More