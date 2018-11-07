Repeat offender jailed over thousands of child sex abuse images found after Thailand holiday

A repeat offender found with thousands of child sexual abuse images and videos after a trip to Thailand was this afternoon sentenced to two years and five months in prison by the Hamilton District Court for importing and possessing child sexual exploitation publications.

Andrew Floyd Williams, a 51-year-old New Zealander, returned to the country in June after a four-week holiday in Thailand and was questioned and searched by customs officers at Auckland Airport.

A search of his electronic devices found child sexual abuse publications.

A large number of child sexual abuse images and videos were subsequently located during a search of his home.

In total, forensic analysis identified more than 20,000 images and videos involving real victims and almost 1500 digitally generated publications such as animations.

Customs investigations manager Bruce Berry said the agency takes the combatting of child sexual exploitation very seriously, and actively targets individuals who are suspected of travelling overseas to commit offences or carrying objectionable material across the border.

“This man is a recidivist offender – he was convicted for similar crimes some years ago, and customs officers were ready to stop and search him on his return to New Zealand," Mr Berry said.

It was customs’ second child sexual exploitation conviction in a week.

Last Thursday, 58-year-old Stephen Heppleston was sentenced to one year and six months in prison by the Timaru District Court for importing a child sex doll - the first conviction of its type in New Zealand - and for possessing child sexual exploitation publications.

In April 2018, customs officers had inspected air cargo from China and found it contained a life-like sex doll that resembled a young child. Such dolls are considered obscene or indecent articles, and prohibited imports.

Following an investigation, customs with the support of Timaru police searched the man’s home and found child sexual abuse publications on his computer and devices - 135 images and 28 videos.