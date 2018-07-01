 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Repeat drink-drivers must now be breath tested before driving

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

The introduction of mandatory alcohol breathalysers in the cars of serious drink-drivers is being hailed as a life-saver.

An alcohol interlocking device will mean their car won' start if they've been drinking.
Source: 1 NEWS

From today, repeat drink drivers will be required to install an alcohol breathalyser in their car to stop them driving if they've had a drink.

The government said anyone caught drink driving over the legal limit twice within five years, or a first time offender more than three-point-two times over that limit will face an alcohol interlock sentence.

An interlock is a breath testing device that will stop a car starting if it detects alcohol.

Associate transport minister Julie Anne Genter said the sentence could prevent around 6000 cases of drink-driving a year.

A financial assistance scheme will also ensure low income offenders can afford to buy the breathalysers, which can cost more than $2000.

The mandatory sentence would make roads safer, Ms Genter said.

"Over the past four years the number of people dying on our roads has continued to increase.

"International research shows alcohol interlocks reduce re-offending rates by an average of 60 per cent.

"However, only 2 per cent of offenders have received the discretionary sentence since it become available in 2012, due in part to the substantial costs," she said.

The Automobile Association said making interlocks mandatory would save lives.

AA spokesperson Dylan Thomsen said he was thrilled the government had taken a strong stance against drink driving.

Each interlock stops one person about 10 times a year from drink driving and if thousands had them it would make roads much safer, he said.

"It means that they can't just go out in a few weeks or months later, get drunk, and lose the ability to make a good decision - that can't happen anymore."

Mr Thomsen said the interlocks were designed to be difficult to manipulate, with many safeguards in place.

There was a particular way to breathe into the device in order to make it start and the device required new breathing tests after a certain distance.

The device was also regularly checked for its data to ensure drivers were using their own cars.

There had been up to a 90 per cent reduction in drink driving offending overseas, he said.

Related

Politics

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


02:43
2
The $5.5 billion Families Package aimed at low and middle income families comes into effect today.

Government releases eligibility calculator as Families Package kicks in


00:35
3
The prime minister discussed the families package, which came into effect today.

'I’m going to sit here with my human hot water bottle' - Jacinda Ardern promotes Families Package while holding baby Neve

00:15
4
Loe posted 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in the 67-57 win.

Watch: Rob Loe catches on fire from three-point line as super sub leads Tall Blacks to World Cup qualifier win over China

00:17
5
The reaction time of the Hurricanes halfback off the lineout was insane.

Watch: Like a thief in the night! TJ Perenara executes swift interception inside Brumbies' in-goal to score stunning try

02:31
Penelopy Mansell's case has highlighted the need for more clarity in the law around trans rights.

Wellington transgender woman denied membership at female gym speaks to Q+A

Mansell showed the staff her birth certificate, which states she is female, but that wasn't enough.

02:41
The technology has been tightly regulated in NZ since a Royal Commission 17 years ago.

'It is safe' - Sir Peter Gluckman says no significant ecological or health concerns in genetic modification

Sir Peter spoke to Q+A's Corin Dann today.

02:11
Marae discovered many viewers think it's time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

'I want to stand as a tane' - South Auckland twins challenge traditional gender roles in kapa haka

Many Marae viewers think it is time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

00:29
Two crashes in the North Island overnight have claimed the lives of three people.

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Five other people have been taken to hospital following the two crashes.

00:31
Police were called to a Woodend house on Thursday following a serious assault.

Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

No further details will be released until the identity of the person has been confirmed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 