Repbulican officials, US attorneys rally in defence of counsel investigating Russian meddling in US election

Associated Press

More than 40 former US attorneys and Republican officials are pushing back against efforts to discredit the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo then-FBI Director Robert Mueller listens as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mueller took office as FBI director in 2001 expecting to dig into drug cases, white-collar misdeeds and violent crime. A week later was Sept. 11. Overnight, his mission changed and Mueller spent the next 12 years wrestling the agency into a battle-hardened terrorism-fighting force. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Source: Associated Press

In a pair of letters, the groups say Robert Mueller must be allowed to continue his work.

The former US attorneys served under presidents from Nixon through Obama. They say Mueller's removal "would have severe repercussions for Americans' sense of justice" and the country's reputation abroad.

1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright look back at 2017.
Source: Breakfast

Another letter signed by former members of Congress and other US officials urges the administration, Congress and the American public to support Mueller's work to its conclusion — whatever that may be.

The letters come in response to efforts by allies of the president to discredit the special counsel's work.

Trump has said he's not seeking Mueller's ouster.

