Repatriation flights from New Zealand to India delayed

Planned repatriation flights to return Indians stranded here have been delayed.

By Hamish Cardwell of rnz.co.nz

Two special Air India flights and a private charter flight were due to leave Auckland later this week and next week.

The Indian High Commission said the flights have been delayed by a "few days" with the revised dates to be announced.

It said the economy-class flights will cost about $2500.

Hundreds of New Zealanders trapped in India have expressed interest in catching a ride on one of the return flights.

The Covid-19 All of Government Response Group said it is still working out whether this will be allowed.

Air India said it was happy to take them but cannot without permission from the New Zealand government.