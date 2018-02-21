Repairs continue on Takaka Hill road, with thousands still cut off after Cyclone Gita

Source:
The Nelson Tasman region is still in a state of emergency this morning as repairs to State Highway 60 continue.
Takaka Hill, which is the only access point into Golden Bay, was severely damaged during Cyclone Gita, with about 19 slips along the route leaving thousands of people cut off.
The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning people that repairs to the road could take some time.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news
Kiwis Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott faced down history, pressure and expectation and emerged with medals, 1 NEWS reporter Kimberlee Downs writes from PyeongChang.