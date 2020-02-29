Reopening of opera house breathes new life into the Hastings arts community

The arts will return to the heart of Hastings this weekend as the city's opera house opens its doors to the public after nearly six years of earthquake strengthening.

The over $17 million project. funded largely by ratepayers, has seen the centurion building brought up to code but it's been a painstaking process.

They're ready to bring the curtain up on a new era for the performing arts in Hawke's Bay.

"The acoustics in here are beautiful, before anyone was in here before my sound check today, I had a little bit of a sing and I just thought wow," says singer Taisha Tara.

Taisha is one of the performers who will be on stage as the newly cristened Toitoi Arts and Events Centre opens.

Built in 1915, the Lyric Theatre was closed in 2014 due to it's earthquake vulnerability, demolition was initally proposed but thousands of public submissions saved it.

"What we heard from everyone is that the community needed a place to perform to dance to sing to enjoy performance to just have a great time and bring community together and we needed to get on and strengthen it," says Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst.

The heritage building's art nouveau interior was carefully restored while the orginal walls and floors have been encased on concrete.

There are 500,000 tiles on the floor of the foyer which had to be removed, with identical replacements found overseas in Australia.

A specialised tyler was flown in from Auckland to recreate the mosaic.

It's hoped the redesigned multi-prupose centre will recharge the Hastings CBD.

"We've seen new business come to town they are bringing hospitality, food and all sorts of young people to town so its transformational for Hastings," says Mayor Hazlehurst.