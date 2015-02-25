Rents hit record-breaking highs, with most pain felt in Wellington - Trade Me

Rents have hit record-breaking levels with skyrocketing prices in Wellington meaning tenants now face rental prices as high as those in Auckland, Trade Me says.

For rent gen

The property listing website found the national median rent rose 4.4 per cent in January to hit its all-time high of $470 per week.

Much of the pain for renters is being felt in Wellington, where the median weekly asking rent rose to $550, head of property Nigel Jeffries said.

The demand was such that one property listed in central Wellington had 127 enquiries within 48 hours, he said.

"For the first time, a property in Wellington city will cost you the same to rent as one in Auckland city," he said.

But it wasn't just Wellington where renters were counting their pennies, as Auckland rental prices also began the year strongly by hitting another record in January, increasing 3.8 per cent year-on-year to $540.

Elsewhere Nelson and Southland median weekly rents, respectively, rose 10.8 per cent to $410 and 8 per cent to $270 year-on-year, while Northland and Bay of Plenty also experienced growth to reach $385 and $380 per week.

Christchurch was the only main centre where rents rose slower, increasing 0.3 per cent to $400 per week.

It led to the national median weekly rent for all rent property types, except townhouses, to hit a new record in January.

"Apartments and units continue to be popular across the country, particularly in Wellington. It's not surprising more tenants are considering moving into the relatively cheaper option of an apartment or a unit," Mr Jeffries said.