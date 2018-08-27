TODAY |

As rental demand rises, rents are likely to increase too, TradeMe says

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Property

Demand for rental properties across the country continues to rise, Trade Me says, and higher rental prices are likely to come along with it.

In a release today, Trade Me's head of rentals, Aaron Clancy, said the site has seen a 20 per cent increase in the number of inquiries on rentals nationwide to June.

The national median rent remains at an all-time high of $500 per week for a third consecutive month.

"We’re seeing an increasing interest for rentals but stock simply isn't keeping up, with the number of properties available for rent in June down 7 per cent on last year," Mr Clancy said.

"With rising house prices, some Kiwis are staying in the rental market longer than before to save for a house deposit.

"Also, with growing rents some tenants are staying put rather than look for a new rental in this tighter market.

Unfortunately for anyone looking for a rental property, this is a perfect storm and as a result we're seeing record rents, increased competition for properties and less stock, he predicted. 

"The regions which are experiencing the largest increases in demand are Bay of Plenty with the number of inquiries up a 'staggering' 47 per cent on last year.

"Inquiries in Southland had also jumped 45 per cent along with Manawatu/Whanganui which rose 33 per cent and Canterbury up 32
per cent."

Mr Clancy said that there is often a lag between an increase in demand and rental rate rising, so it's likely that landlords will lift rents if the demand continues to outstrip supply.

Nearly 600,000 households are estimated to live in rental homes.
Rental housing. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:46
Police were called to the scene in Massey after a report of an assault this morning.
Woman killed in daylight attack in Auckland suburb, homicide investigation launched
2
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Breakfast host accuses Māori Council head of 'xenophobic dog whistle' after suggestion Ihumātao is symptom of migration
3
Person shot in Hawke's Bay overnight as police respond to two firearms incidents
4
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
5
Kiwi Fortnite duo come last at World Cup in New York - but still pocket $76k each
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:36
Police are investigating an incident where a woman was killed in Massey this morning.

Woman killed in daylight attack in Auckland suburb, homicide investigation launched

Man accused of fleeing from police on stolen motorcycle crashes near Auckland

Kiwi Fortnite duo come last at World Cup in New York - but still pocket $76k each

Person shot in Hawke's Bay overnight as police respond to two firearms incidents