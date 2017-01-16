 

Rental car owner hopes hammer attack by 'idiots' won't put tourists off NZ

The owner of a rental car business says an incident that saw a young German couple startled by a flying hammer that hit their campervan while they were driving is bad for New Zealand's reputation.

Two German tourists were driving through the Canterbury high country when someone travelling in the opposite direction tossed a hammer into their van's bonnet.
Source: 1 NEWS

Bela Krischel and partner Alina Kucera were driving on State Highway 73 near Castle Hill Village - between Christchurch and Arthur's Pass - on Friday evening when their hired campervan was struck with such impact it split the tool in half.

It also left a decent dent in the front of the van.

Euro Campers owner Volkmar Wollenweber said the actions of the person who threw the hammer could have left people dead.

He also said it did nothing for the country's reputation.

"This is the first time we have had an attack on tourists (that have hired campervans) and I think this is a serious attack," he said.

"New Zealand has a reputation of an absolutely brilliant tourism destination but every destination has some idiots and I think they are not doing a favour to this country... I'm very sad about it."

Mr Wollenweber said he hoped that this was a one-off incident that would not affect the country's tourism reputation.

The couple were left shaken by the incident, which occurred 10 days into a planned five month stay.

They were still deciding what their next step would be. 

Police say the incident is serious, but without a number plate, there is little they can do.

