Renewed lake search leads to missing mum Kim Richmond's car and a body inside

A search of part of a Waikato lake not searched before led police to find missing woman Kim Richmond's car submerged in six metres of water with a body inside.

Ms Richmond, a mother of three, went missing from her home at Arohena near Te Awamutu almost a year ago, on July 31 2016.

Police say the vehicle recovered is the 2014 silver Ford ute that Ms Richmond was believed to be driving prior to her disappearance.

Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond Source: NZ Police

"This morning the police have recovered the Ford Territory utility form Lake Arapuni. It's been salvaged and it will be taken away for a forensic examination by police staff," Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson told media at the scene this afternoon.

"We also located inside that vehicle a body. The identity of that person is not confirmed yet. That body will go to Auckland for a post mortem tomorrow. The post mortem will also assist us in identifying who that person is," he said.

"The matter has been reported to the coroner. With these new findings our investigation will not focus on what we've unravelled these last two days."

Asked what new information led police to finding the vehicle, Mr Patterson said police had been reviewing their investigation and the searches conducted "and there were some areas that we wanted to check and make sure that all areas have been done.

"And it's because of this new search that we were able to find the ute."