TODAY |

Renewed call for Crown apology over canings for speaking te reo at school

Source: 

A former Labour government Māori Affairs Minister, Dover Samuels, is renewing calls for Māori to receive an official apology from the Crown, for the generation who were beaten for speaking te reo in school.

The only language Dover Samuels knew when he started school was te reo. Source: rnz.co.nz

He said he and other students were caned when he attended the Waiharara Native School at Matauri Bay in the 1940s, when they spoke te reo Māori.

Samuels said the beatings were so bad they left bruises and sometimes drew blood.

Two years ago he told RNZ that when he started school, the only language he and other Ngāpuhi children knew was Te Reo Māori.

But if they were heard speaking te reo, even in the playground, they were sent out by their teacher to cut lengths of supplejack and whipped with it - often until they bled.

And while the cuts had healed, the hurt had not, he said.

Samuels believes an apology should come directly from the monarchy as such beatings also happened under the Queen's reign.

He said it would be ironic if the incoming Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro - who is Māori - was asked to make the apology.

Instead, he suggests Prince William do it.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Māori Issues
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Person dies after high-speed crash in Auckland
2
Auckland family let through checkpoint without exemption to attend funeral
3
All Blacks beat Argentina, return to top of world rankings
4
Breakfast team's funky moves proving a hit on TikTok
5
Auckland woman denied tangi exemption says current rules don't make sense
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Research finds kava can have adverse effect on drivers

Search continues for missing Marokopa family

Auckland family let through checkpoint without exemption to attend funeral

Body found at Foxton Beach, Manawatū-Whanganui region