Renee Duckmanton's killer Sainey Marong to appeal murder conviction

A Gambian butcher found guilty of killing Christchurch woman Renee Duckmanton is appealing against his conviction.

Sainey Marong was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum non-parole period of 18 years, in April this year for the murder in Christchurch in 2016.

Today, the Court of Appeal confirmed Marong has filed an appeal against his conviction.

During the two-week trial the court heard Marong's offending was premeditated and predatory.

Marong never denied killing the sex worker but maintained it was not murder as he was mentally imbalanced.

A date for the hearing has yet to be set.

A composite image of Renee Duckmanton and Sainey Marong.
A composite image of Renee Duckmanton and Sainey Marong. Source: 1 NEWS
Superannuation not enough for basic Kiwi retiree lifestyle, study shows

The amount of money needed by retirees to have a basic lifestyle is growing, but there are signs people are coping.

A Massey University-Westpac study shows the gap between national superannuation and the cost of a basic existence has widened with retirees needing to rely increasingly on private savings and investments.

A single person living in a major city on average spent $590.44 a week for a "no frills" lifestyle, which is $200 more than the superannuation payout. The figures relate to the year ended June 2017.

A couple living in the same way in a major city spent $872.22 a week compared to the $600.30 after tax super payout.

The cost of such a lifestyle in provincial areas was about $30 a week cheaper for a single person but by about $250 a week for a couple.

A "no-frills" lifestyle is defined as minimal spending on luxuries such as travel and entertainment.

Report author Dr Claire Matthews, from Massey's Business School, said the growing gap between what retirees get from the government and what they spend was not necessarily cause for concern.

"The gap has at least doubled for most households, which is a significant change from previous reports."

"But, to some extent, this reflects households being better prepared for retirement, allowing them to top up their superannuation payments to give them the lifestyle they want," she said.

The rise in the cost of living for retirees during the period ranged between 1.19 and 1.66 percent, but unlike the previous study no group could live entirely off national superannuation.

The study also showed that a lifestyle with choices would cost a couple in a major centre close to $1400 a week, more than double the superannuation level, and $872 in the provinces.

However, there was also evidence that growing numbers were working past the super eligibility age of 65, and this was allowing them to enjoy a "choices" lifestyle, in addition to savings or investment income.

"It seems that reaching eligibility for NZ Super doesn't mean stopping working for many," Dr Matthews said.

"While it can mean a change in working patterns and styles, semi-retirement offers people options for topping up their superannuation and saving more for when they do stop working completely."

Superannuation is not enough for even a no-frills lifestyle, researchers say.
Source: Breakfast
Promoters for far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux say a venue has now been found for the pair to speak in Auckland.

They've confirmed to 1 NEWS the speaking event is going ahead.

The development comes a day after the newly-formed Free Speech Coalition dropped High Court action against Auckland Council and Mayor Phil Goff, for banning the pair from council venues.

The campaigners crowd-funded tens of thousands of dollars for the court action.

"The suggestion the show was off in the news was the first we heard of it," promoter David Pellowe told 1 NEWS.

When asked if he would say which venue has been found, Mr Pellowe said: "Definitely not. We will not be disclosing the venue and facing the same kind of bullying tactics from the mis-named Auckland Peace Action [group]".

Mr Pellowe said a date is still being worked toward and will be published online in due time.

"Keep checking the website," he said.

Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux
Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux Source: YouTube screen shot
