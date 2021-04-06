'Renaissance of Rail' — New passenger train heads off from Hamilton to Auckland

The first of a new passenger train service connecting Auckland and Hamilton has left the station this morning, departing at 5.48am.

Te Huia will run return services twice a day in a bid to ease traffic between the two cities.

Around 8000 people commute between Auckland and Hamilton each day.

Despite being dubbed the "renaissance of rail" by Waikato Regional Council chair Russ Rimmington, there's some hesitancy from the public around the travel time.

A full journey from Frankton, Hamilton, into Auckland's Britomart takes about two and a half hours with a transfer at Papakura.