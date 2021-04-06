TODAY |

'Renaissance of Rail' — New passenger train heads off from Hamilton to Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

The first of a new passenger train service connecting Auckland and Hamilton has left the station this morning, departing at 5.48am.

Despite being dubbed the 'Renaissance of Rail', there's some hesitancy from the public around the travel time. Source: Breakfast

Te Huia will run return services twice a day in a bid to ease traffic between the two cities.

Around 8000 people commute between Auckland and Hamilton each day.

Despite being dubbed the "renaissance of rail" by Waikato Regional Council chair Russ Rimmington, there's some hesitancy from the public around the travel time.

A full journey from Frankton, Hamilton, into Auckland's Britomart takes about two and a half hours with a transfer at Papakura.

The Government invested around $80 million into the venture, while local authorities chipped in $12 million.

New Zealand
Transport
Business
Hamilton and Waikato
Auckland
