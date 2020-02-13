Renae Maihi responds to Sir Bob Jones' claims about dropped defamation case

Renae Maihi has responded to Sir Bob Jones, who claims he didn’t want to abandon his high-profile defamation case against her last month.

Appearing on Q+A yesterday, Sir Bob said he couldn’t reveal why he dropped the case because of a confidential agreement between the parties. He said he was "outraged" by what happened.

But the filmmaker has today disputed Sir Bob’s claim.

“There was no such agreement,” said Ms Maihi in a statement.

The only agreement between the two parties, she said, is the amount of money he must pay towards her legal fees, which Sir Bob is now liable for after abandoning the case.

“Mr Jones unilaterally abandoned his claim halfway through a 10-day trial. He took that step following two days of cross-examination in which he continued to express views about Māori that many New Zealanders would regard as racist and offensive,” she said.

“By discontinuing the proceeding, Mr Jones became liable to pay my legal costs.”

She said they have now agreed his costs liability, the amount of which is confidential to the parties.

“That agreement on costs was reached last week and is the only agreement between us."

Ms Maihi said she was wholly successful in defending the claim.