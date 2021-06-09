TODAY |

Removal of Queen's portrait by Oxford University branded 'simply absurd' by UK minister

Daniel Faitaua, 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The removal of the Queen’s portrait by students at Oxford University has been branded as “simply absurd” by Britain’s Education Secretary.

The incident has ignited debate around cancel culture, ‘woke’ attitudes and British history. Source: Getty

Graduate members of the Magdalene College Middle Common Room overwhelmingly voted to get rid of the picture because the Queen is a symbol of colonialism.

The controversial decision has sparked a backlash on Twitter with the Education Minister Gavin Williamson weighing in.

“Oxford University students removing a picture of the Queen is simply absurd,” he tweeted.

“She is the Head of State and a symbol of what is best about the UK. During her long reign she has worked tirelessly to promote British values of tolerance, inclusivity and respect around the world.”

In a series of tweets, Dinah Rose the president of Magdalene College and a barrister, emphasised students were not representative of the college, but supported their right to “free speech and political debate”.

The incident has ignited debate around cancel culture, "woke" attitudes and British history.

Members of the committee concluded the portrait will be replaced with art by or of influential and inspirational people.

