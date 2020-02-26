TODAY |

Removal of cars from SkyCity convention centre basement underway, months after fire, flooding

Source:  1 NEWS

SkyCity has today begun removing vehicles from the basement of the fire-damaged New Zealand International Convention Centre, months after the fire was extinguished.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 100 vehicles were in the basement of the building when the fire broke out there in October. Source: 1 NEWS

The fire broke out on the roof of the building on October 22, and took two days to extinguish - during which several million litres of water were hosed onto the building, flooding the basement.

More than 100 vehicles have been in the car park for about four months, with all of them belonging to employees of SkyCity, as well as contractors.

"It has taken some time for the appropriate methodology for the safe removal of the vehicles to be developed," SkyCity said in a statement.

"The exteriors of the vehicles will be washed by specialists prior to removal from the car park so they will be safe for their transfer to secure sites arranged by the relevant insurers for assessment and/or disposal.

"The vehicle removals may take several weeks."

The vehicles, which have been exposed to water and moisture for months, will likely only be good for scrap.

New Zealand
Auckland
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
Lines out the door at NZ's luckiest Lotto shop as Kiwis dream of $42 million win
2
Kelsey Waghorn shares touching video of herself walking, as recovery from White Island eruption injuries continues
3
Air New Zealand unveils news lie-flat product for economy section
4
Auckland man charged with terrorism
5
Knights offer Kalyn Ponga $4.7m and chance to play for All Blacks at RWC in new deal - report
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
08:07

Is Lotto a gateway to more harmful gambling? Public health official calls for restrictions

Proposed changes to air quality rules could see many wood-burning stoves phased out

Family 'devastated beyond measure' as mum and dad of two killed in Cambridge crash

Ex Auckland Council employee admits accepting $7500 to give associate contract