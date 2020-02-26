Removal of cars from SkyCity convention centre basement underway, months after fire, flooding

SkyCity has today begun removing vehicles from the basement of the fire-damaged New Zealand International Convention Centre, months after the fire was extinguished.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The fire broke out on the roof of the building on October 22, and took two days to extinguish - during which several million litres of water were hosed onto the building, flooding the basement.

More than 100 vehicles have been in the car park for about four months, with all of them belonging to employees of SkyCity, as well as contractors.

"It has taken some time for the appropriate methodology for the safe removal of the vehicles to be developed," SkyCity said in a statement.

"The exteriors of the vehicles will be washed by specialists prior to removal from the car park so they will be safe for their transfer to secure sites arranged by the relevant insurers for assessment and/or disposal.

"The vehicle removals may take several weeks."