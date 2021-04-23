TODAY |

Remote-controlled farming tech from Kiwi start-up gets $32 million funding boost

These days there's pretty much a remote for everything but how about for dairy farming?

It's employing another 100 people to help further its technology that could change the way we farm in New Zealand. Source: Seven Sharp

Kiwi start-up company Halter has just secured $32 million in funding to further its remote-controlled technology, that could change the way we farm in New Zealand.

The brains behind the venture is Craig Piggot, who can relate to the challenges many farmers face through his past experiences growing up in gumboots.

Watch the video above to learn more about Piggot’s design and the Waikato farm already harnessing it.

