Remote-controlled farming tech from Kiwi start-up gets $32 million funding boost

These days there's pretty much a remote for everything but how about for dairy farming?

Kiwi start-up company Halter has just secured $32 million in funding to further its remote-controlled technology, that could change the way we farm in New Zealand.

The brains behind the venture is Craig Piggot, who can relate to the challenges many farmers face through his past experiences growing up in gumboots.