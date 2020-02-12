TODAY |

Remnants of Cyclone Uesi could bring heavy rain, gales to South Island's West Coast

Source:  1 NEWS

The remnants of Cyclone Uesi could bring heavy rain and gale force winds to South Island's west coast on Sunday.

Ex-tropical cyclone Uesi tracking. Source: MetService

The Category 3 cyclone is expected to be an ex-tropical cyclone by the time its outer bands reach Fiordland and parts of Westland, according to current tracking models.

MetService says the low pressure system could "still be pretty serious" by the time it reaches our shores on Sunday evening.

"One potential model brings very heavy rain and strong wraparound winds towards the South Island," MetService meteorologist Angus Hines says.

However, Mr Hines notes that the forecast may change a little bit over the coming days and today's forecast is a "heads up" that severe weather may impact the area on Sunday. 

Unfortunately for those further north needing rain to break the summer drought, a large high will block the system from moving over the North Island.

Earlier today, RNZ reported that Cyclone Uesi brought torrential rain to New Caledonia's north as the storm passed to the west of the islands.

