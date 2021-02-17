TODAY |

Reminder to Aucklanders of what Covid-19 Level 2 means

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland is moving to Alert Level 2 from 11.59pm tonight, so here's a reminder of the Level 2 rules.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The region moves out of Level 3 at 11.59pm tonight, February 17. Source: 1 NEWS

Businesses and schools can stay open.

You can travel to regions also at Alert Level 2 or under - meaning, the rest of the country (which moves to Level 1 at 11.59pm tonight).

Up to 100 people can gather at events, including funerals and tangihanga.

The same maximum number is allowed in bars and other hospitality venues, but different groups of customers must be separated, seated and served by a single person.

Social distancing of two metres is required in places like supermarkets and retail stores.

Face masks should be worn when physical distancing can't be adhered to, and are still mandatory on public transport.

New Zealand
Health
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:56
Sixth community case of Covid-19 confirmed, linked to existing Auckland outbreak
2
New community Covid-19 case works at an Auckland McDonald's
3
Auckland's Covid-19 lockdown to end tonight, moving to Alert Level 2
4
Reminder to Aucklanders of what Covid-19 Level 2 means
5
Covid-19: List of locations visited by new community cases revealed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:57

New community Covid-19 case works at an Auckland McDonald's

Auckland businesses which meet criteria can apply for support payment as region enters Level 2

Splore Festival postponed as Auckland moves to Covid-19 Alert Level 2
03:04

Auckland's Covid-19 lockdown to end tonight, moving to Alert Level 2