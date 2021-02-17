Reminder to Aucklanders of what Covid-19 Level 2 means

Auckland is moving to Alert Level 2 from 11.59pm tonight, so here's a reminder of the Level 2 rules.

Businesses and schools can stay open.

You can travel to regions also at Alert Level 2 or under - meaning, the rest of the country (which moves to Level 1 at 11.59pm tonight).

Up to 100 people can gather at events, including funerals and tangihanga.

The same maximum number is allowed in bars and other hospitality venues, but different groups of customers must be separated, seated and served by a single person.

Social distancing of two metres is required in places like supermarkets and retail stores.