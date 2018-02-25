Remembrance day for 48 Japanese soldiers killed in Kiwi POW camp

Today marks the 75th anniversary of a blot on New Zealand's war history when 48 Japanese soldiers and a guard were shot dead at a POW camp in Featherston.

The events occurring on that day are still shrouded in controversy.

But forgiveness and recognition were seen today as memorial reefs were laid in Featherston in a garden symbolising peace and harmony.

John Schrader of the Featherston Heritage Museum says it's good to mend this broken part of New Zealand's past.

"The older generation unfortunately like to hold onto things that aren't meant to be held onto and forgiveness is now coming through very strong with the Japanese community," Schrader said.

In attendance at today's rememberance service was Patrcia Prchal - the daughter of guard Walter Pelvin who was killed by a ricocheting bullet.

"I find it absolutely excellent that a part of our history that was buried for so long is acknowledged and is out in the open." said Prchal.

The garden now symbolises peace but plans for its creation prompted angry exchanges for many years, even after it was finished.

The trees had to be repainted after vandals ripped them out.