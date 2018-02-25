 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Remembrance day for 48 Japanese soldiers killed in Kiwi POW camp

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Today marks the 75th anniversary of a blot on New Zealand's war history when 48 Japanese soldiers and a guard were shot dead at a POW camp in Featherston.

A blot on NZ's war history, today is 75 years since 48 Japanese POW's were shot dead at a camp in Featherston.

The events occurring on that day are still shrouded in controversy.

But forgiveness and recognition were seen today as memorial reefs were laid in Featherston in a garden symbolising peace and harmony.

John Schrader of the Featherston Heritage Museum says it's good to mend this broken part of New Zealand's past.

"The older generation unfortunately like to hold onto things that aren't meant to be held onto and forgiveness is now coming through very strong with the Japanese community," Schrader said.

In attendance at today's rememberance service was Patrcia Prchal - the daughter of guard Walter Pelvin who was killed by a ricocheting bullet.

"I find it absolutely excellent that a part of our history that was buried for so long is acknowledged and is out in the open." said Prchal.

The garden now symbolises peace but plans for its creation prompted angry exchanges for many years, even after it was finished.

The trees had to be repainted after vandals ripped them out.

But today's forgiveness and acknowledgment are a move forward from a dark day in New Zealand's history. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
NZ beat England by three wickets with four balls remaining thanks to a late cameo from Santner in Hamilton.

Black Caps' Mitch Santner saves the day for NZ, smashes huge six to overcome England in scintillating ODI series opener

2

Bill English seeking legal advice over newspaper article he says is 'wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory'

3
Fire generic

Fire at Rocket Lab's Auckland warehouse after battery explosions

4
Police car generic.

Man dies from rockfall on State Highway 4 after stopping to clear small land slip near Whanganui

5
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Serious crash leaves State Highway 2 closed near Tauranga and three people hospitalised


00:30
Lachlan Boshier was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders defeated the Chiefs 45-23.

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try and yellow card late in Super Rugby thriller

The Crusaders left it late against the Chiefs, coming away with a 45-23 win in Christchurch.

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 