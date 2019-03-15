One year ago, 51 people at the Al Moor and Linwood mosques lost their lives at Friday prayers.
Forty people were injured and dozens more witnessed the unthinkable act which took place at the Masjid Al Noor mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch on March 15, 2019.
Today we remember those who lost their lives and tell the stories of some of those who survived.
The first time these two men met was on March 15, 2019. Now survivor Gulser Ali and his rescuer Len Peneha have reunited one year after the attack at the Al Noor mosque.
1 NEWS Christchurch reporter Thomas Mead was with the pair when they were reunited.
A series of interviews with members of Christchurch’s Muslim community who lost family or friends in the attacks have been released.
Asked how they’re coping, the interviews show a range of experiences from those injured, bereaved and traumatised.
When Wasseim Sati brought his family to Christchurch, his dream was to give them a better life.
The talented barber from Jordan had an idea to start his own business, operating out of a truck, which he was due to pick up on the day of the mosque attacks.
Wasseim was shot three times and left with life-threatening injuries. But he was rescued by a passing Kiwi tradesman whose bravery and quick thinking ensured Wasseim and others got safely to hospital within minutes.
Now a year on, thanks to the generosity of locals, Wasseim’s dream barber truck is about to be revealed. Sunday correspondent Janet McIntrye met Wasseim and the man who saved him.
The unthinkable massacre at two mosques in our Garden City broke apart lives forever.
That day, Manal Dokhan lost the love of her life, her husband of six years, Mohsin, killed by gunfire.
But, over the past year, one kind stranger has connected with Manal and encouraged her to continue with her life - one step at a time.
Sunday correspondent Tania Page spoke to both women.