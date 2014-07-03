Remarkables ski field forced to turn people away as Alert Level 2 restrictions bite

Outside Auckland, businesses operating under Alert Level 2 are finding themselves turning away customers due to capacity restrictions.

The Remarkables, Queenstown (File picture). Source: Supplied by Chris Prudden

While most are relieved to be operating at all, many are hoping the containment of Covid-19 might mean a return to Level 1 next week.

The Remarkables ski field was forced to turn skiers away today due to reaching Level 2 capacity limits this morning.

“The limitations are more so in food and beverages, chairlifts and getting off the hill at the end of the day. so that's what restricts our business levels,” Remarkables ski area manager, Ross Lawrence, said.

Mr Lawrence is one of many business operators missing Auckland customers.

“We'd love to see more Aucklanders down here, I'm positive they'll be back,” Mr Lawrence said.

Saturday sport outside of Auckland was also full steam ahead.

But a spectator ban at many events, like netball at Hagley Park meant many parents were not only sidelined, but fenced out entirely.

Security even brought in to keep St Bedes and Christchurch Boys' High School first XV supporters on the road.