The Remarkables to open tomorrow in early start to season

With a dumping of fresh snow promised later in the week, The Remarkables are able to open early after a difficult 2020.

The Remarkables Ski Field. Source: Supplied

Now as preparations get underway for 2021, the ski field has brought forward their opening to tomorrow.

“We are hoping to get some natural snowfall later in the week so will look to open up more terrain as we can,” said area manager Ross Lawrence.

The Remarkables is in for a scattering of snow over the next few days, with snow possible up to 2000 metres on Friday, according to MetService.

The ski field will open up in three stages, beginning with the learner slopes.

For those needing to brush up on their snow skills, beginner lessons will also be available.