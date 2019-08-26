Remarkable NASA photos show pumice raft floating at sea after underwater eruption near Tonga

A large raft of pumice is floating in the Pacific after an underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga earlier this month.

Within a week the raft was twice the size of New York's Manhattan.

Volcanologist with GNS Science Brad Scott said the eruption was noticed by cruising yachties north of Tonga around August 9.

NASA reported sailors in the area described a "rubble slick made up of rocks from marble to basketball size such that water was not visible," as well as a smell of sulphur.

Scale of pumice in ocean. Source: NASA

Dr Scott said sailors first saw rising steam plumes and then noticed the large masses of floating pumice.

"Quite commonly submarine volcanic eruptions produce pumice at the surface. It'll poor out the pumice from the active vent for, you know hours, or usually in the order of hours, maybe even days in extreme circumstances.