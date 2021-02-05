Remains found in search for Christchurch tramper missing since November

Human remains have been found in the search for missing Christchurch tramper Marni Sheppeard, who hadn't been heard from since November.

Marni Sheppeard. Source: 1 NEWS

Sheppeard, 53, last made contact on November 19 when she posted a photo on Twitter, saying she was "off to the mountains".

However she was only officially reported missing in January, with police launching a public appeal for information in early February.

Today, police confirmed human remains had been recovered in the Rolleston River area at Otira, West Coast, on Saturday.

"While an official identification process is yet to be completed, we believe the remains to be that of Ms Sheppeard," Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood says.

"This is obviously not the outcome we were hoping for but, pending confirmation, will bring some closure to Ms Sheppeard's family and friends."

Search and rescue efforts underway for Marni Sheppeard near the Rolleston River, West Coast. Source: Supplied

Her next-of-kin, in Australia, have been informed, Kirkwood says.

The remains were found after a member of the public spotted Sheppeard's name in an "intentions book" at the Waimakariri Falls Hut.

It was dated November 11 and suggested she was likely heading to Waimakariri Col, Rolleston River or Hunts Creek, Kirkwood says.

Read More Missing mountaineer from Christchurch has survived two previous searches — police

The rugged search area included gorges with waterfalls, high alpine and bush areas, and boulder fields, proving a challenge for search teams.

Helicopters, police and search and rescue dogs, and volunteers were among those searching.

Search and rescue efforts underway for Marni Sheppeard near the Rolleston River, West Coast. Source: Supplied

"We would like to thank the dedicated search teams and the members of the public who came forward with information," Kirkwood says.