TODAY |

Remains found in Northland scrubland confirmed as woman missing for four-and-a-half years

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Northland

Police have confirmed that human remains found near Taipa in Northland this week are that of Leeann Ailini Scott who went missing in the area four-and-a-half years ago.

Police are continuing their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ms Scott who went missing after going for a walk in the Taipa area on December 12, 2014, Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston of Northland Police said this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Johnston says said it has been a long and hard four-and-a-half years for Ms Scott’s family and partner and "we hope this discovery will allow them some degree of closure".

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with them during this difficult time," he said.

Police will be referring the matter to the Coroner, Mr Johnston said.

The discovery of possible human remains in scrubland in Taipa was reported to police at about 12.30pm on Monday.

The area was cordoned and police said specialist teams were called in due to the challenging nature of the scrubland terrain.

Leeann Ailini Scott
Leeann Ailini Scott Source: NZ Police.
More From
New Zealand
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
England fans wear masks and t-shirts taunting Steve Smith
Fans wear Steve Smith crying masks and t-shirts on opening day of Ashes
2
A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.
Well-known Kiwi sportsman loses fight for permanent name suppression over drug case
3
Cars swept down street as burst water main floods Queenstown roads
4
The former Highlanders player and national sevens rep's fundraising challenge looks easier than it was in this sped up footage.
'I got it done' - Former Highlander Buxton Popoali'i completes hour-long prone hold for struggling families
5
The musician cited the New Zealand incident as evidence he’s prone to attack by strangers.
A$AP Rocky talks about Auckland attack during Sweden assault trial
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:03
Paul Brislen speaks to Breakfast about the upcoming new standard.

Will the arrival of 5G in NZ be bad for our health? Telecom expert weighs in

Cars swept down street as burst water main floods Queenstown roads
00:24
Figures released by the Government show there are 12,311 waiting for a house.

Number of people waiting for state housing continues to rise

07:25
Temel Atacocugu, who was shot nine times, spoke to TVNZ1’s Breakfast ahead of travelling to Mecca tomorrow.

Christchurch terrorist attack survivor focuses on positivity in wake of tragedy - 'I love NZ'