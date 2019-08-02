Remains found in Northland scrubland confirmed as woman missing for four-and-a-half years

Police have confirmed that human remains found near Taipa in Northland this week are that of Leeann Ailini Scott who went missing in the area four-and-a-half years ago.

Police are continuing their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ms Scott who went missing after going for a walk in the Taipa area on December 12, 2014, Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston of Northland Police said this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Johnston says said it has been a long and hard four-and-a-half years for Ms Scott’s family and partner and "we hope this discovery will allow them some degree of closure".

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with them during this difficult time," he said.

Police will be referring the matter to the Coroner, Mr Johnston said.

The discovery of possible human remains in scrubland in Taipa was reported to police at about 12.30pm on Monday.