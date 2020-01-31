Remains found at Auckland property are human, police confirm

Police have today confirmed the remains dug up at a property in Auckland's Mt Eden last week are in fact human.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A digger uncovered the remains while doing work on the Marlborough St property on Friday afternoon.

Investigations have been ongoing since and police say a forensic pathologist has verified the remains as belonging to a human.

At this stage the person's death is being treated as unexplained and detectives are working out the circumstances and timeframe of the death.

Police say inquiries so far indicate the property may have previously operated as a boarding house.

“The nature of the scene and the fact the remains may have been in place for some years make this a challenging investigation," says acting detective inspector Glenn Baldwin.

Police are looking for people who previously lived at 3 Marlborough Street, Mt Eden or anyone who can get them in touch with those people. They ask those with information to contact police on 105 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.