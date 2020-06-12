TODAY |

Remains found, arrest made as police excavate property in search for missing Northland woman

Police have found a body while excavating on a rural property in the search for missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds.

Human remains were found last night at a rural Northland property, and a man has been arrested. Source: 1 NEWS

In addition, police announced today, a 57-year-old man has been arrested.

Yesterday, police continued searching properties in the Parakao, west of Whangārei, including a 20ha property belonging to her ex-partner.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton told media today police believe the remains found last night at the property to be be that of Ms Simmonds.

“Last night, we discovered the remains of a body on that property,” Mr Clayton said.

“While that formal identification process has not yet been complete, we do have reason to believe that is the body of Bridget.

Bridget Simmonds was last seen in February of last year, and police now suspect foul play. Source: 1 NEWS

“We can also confirm that police investigating this case have made an arrest.

“A 57-year-old man has been arrested for an assault. He is in custody.”

Mr Clayton said police could not rule out further charges being laid, and the assault charge with was an unrelated matter to the disappearance of Ms Simmonds. 

Mr Clayton said the news was a tragedy for the family, which has been receiving support from police.

About 50 police staff, including the national dive squad, the search and rescue team and a specialist search group from Auckland have assisted in the search.

Missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds. Source: NZ Police

Mr Clayton said the investigation has been lengthy and complex and involved hundreds of man hours.

He also thanked members of the public for the information they passed on to police.

A scene examination is currently taking place and will continue tonight to excavate the body.

Ms Simmonds was last seen in February last year, after being dropped at a Whangārei supermarket by her mother.

She was reported missing on March 6. 


