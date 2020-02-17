Remaining Kiwis stranded on Diamond Princess cruise to be evacuated on Wednesday

Kiwis and Australians stranded on the coronavirus-hit cruise ship off the coast of Japan will be flown home on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement this afternoon, where he said more than 200 Australians currently on board the Diamond Princess would have to face a further 14 days of quarantine at a workers' village outside Darwin.

"I thank the Japanese government for the care and assistance they have provided to those Australians who have been onboard the vessel," he told reporters in Melbourne.

New Zealand citizens returning home on the Qantas flight will also face another 14 days in quarantine.

It has not yet been announced where the quarantine will take place.