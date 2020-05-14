Reliving Team NZ's first America's Cup win, and the wild celebrations afterwards

On this day 25 years ago, Team New Zealand won their first America's Cup final series, claiming a 5-0 thrashing of Dennis Connor and Young America in San Diego.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With Sir Peter Blake in charge and Sir Russell Coutts at the helm, the cash-strapped Team New Zealand went to-to-toe with their wealthy American foes, showing Kiwis can cut it on the world stage.

For only the second time in nearly 150 years, the Auld Mug would leave American shores.

"New Zealand had been trying to win the cup for 10 years, which at that stage seemed like a long time," Sir Russell told 1 NEWS.

"We had a great team. In fact, that was the first time we introduced 'team' into the name."

That victory saw wild celebrations from the Kiwi crew, with Sir Russell memorably taking the cup out of the post-race press conference after the fifth and final win.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After returning from San Diego to New Zealand, up next came the bedlam of the victory parade up Queen Street, thousands turning out to cheer on their heroes.

"Even in the bus going to the city, people were lining the streets and waving at the buses," afterguard Murray Jones said.

"We were saying, 'Wow, thats amazing.'"

Another key figure was the late Sir Peter. His teammates today remembered his influence.

"I always remember what Blakey said: if it was easy, everyone would do it," said runner Tony Rae.

"I think he'd be blown away by that fact what's happening, and it's carried on," added tactician Brad Butterworth.

"He would be very very impressed with what Team New Zealand's achieved," said commentator Peter Montgommery.