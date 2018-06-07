Relief for Tauranga home owners after council decides to purchase 21 condemned homes

Home owners are relieved following Tauranga City Council's announcement that it will purchase 21 condemned properties.

In March, residents of the Bella Vista development were told to evacuate after fears their homes wouldn't withstand a storm.

Assessments then exposed structural issues, meaning families haven't been able to return.

Bella Vista home owner Andre Stewart said the council's decision has validated their fight, but there is more to be done to repay the inconvenience.

"We still have a long way to go and we still stand by what we've always believed is the right decision," Mr Steward said.

"We believe tonight the right decision was made - the question still is to at what cost that is but tonight we walk away with a small victory."