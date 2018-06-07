 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Relief for Tauranga home owners after council decides to purchase 21 condemned homes

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Home owners are relieved following Tauranga City Council's announcement that it will purchase 21 condemned properties.

In March, residents of the Bella Vista development were told to leave after fears their homes wouldn't survive a storm.
Source: Breakfast

In March, residents of the Bella Vista development were told to evacuate after fears their homes wouldn't withstand a storm.

Assessments then exposed structural issues, meaning families haven't been able to return.

Bella Vista home owner Andre Stewart said the council's decision has validated their fight, but there is more to be done to repay the inconvenience.

"We still have a long way to go and we still stand by what we've always believed is the right decision," Mr Steward said.

"We believe tonight the right decision was made - the question still is to at what cost that is but tonight we walk away with a small victory."

Tauranga City Council still faces questions around how this could have happened, as a report highlighted some major failings on its part.

This follows a day of tears and high emotions as affected residents told their stories.
Source: 1 NEWS
Sarsha Tyrrell says the last three months have been "exhausting" for her and her two-year-old daughter.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts


2
Dr John Cameron says the last influenza strain from Mexico has a "nasty habit" of killing pregnant woman.

Doctor who caused baby to be decapitated during birth is cleared of misconduct

00:37
3
Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett become the first trio of siblings to start a Test together against France this weekend.

Watch: Steve Hansen raves over history-making Barrett brothers as he names first All Blacks team of 2018

00:40
4
Tua got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Watch: Touching moment ecstatic dog is reunited with owner after being left behind in helicopter rescue from Tolaga Bay floods

5

Live stream: Breakfast

00:37
Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett become the first trio of siblings to start a Test together against France this weekend.

Watch: Steve Hansen raves over history-making Barrett brothers as he names first All Blacks team of 2018

Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett become the first trio of Kiwi siblings to start a Test together, against France this weekend.

The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts

Coach Steve Hansen has sprung some intriguing selections for his side's opening Test of 2018 this Saturday at Eden Park.


04:28

Watch: Anika Moa has a date with Heartbreak Island presenter Matilda Rice to get juicy details of the new TVNZ2 show

The series premieres on Monday June, 11.

00:40
Tua got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Watch: Touching moment ecstatic dog is reunited with owner after being left behind in helicopter rescue from Tolaga Bay floods

Toa got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 