Relief for mum after man admits charge from seven years ago

A young mother has found some solace today after the man who brutally attacked her seven years ago finally admitted his guilt.

Neihana Rangitonga, left, and Tamsin Trainor (composite image). Source: Supplied

Tamsin Trainor was left bruised and battered by Neihana Rangitonga after the pair went to a Tauranga park to take drugs in 2010.

Today he finally admitted to a charge of wounding with intent, but only after she had pursued his prosecution all the way to the Court of Appeal.

After the attack, Rangitonga was acquitted of raping her and walked free after the Crown Prosecutor decided to drop a second charge of wounding with intent.

In 2014, he was arrested again after a similar attack, when he abducted a 21-year-old woman for sex.

Ms Trainor contacted 1 NEWS back then, as soon as she heard what happened to that woman.

"I knew it was him as soon as I read about it," she said in 2014.

By then, she had spent four years reading every newspaper report on sexual assaults, knowing he would strike again.

She decided to pursue a case against him and she has waived her right to automatic name suppression.

In her police file she discovered a letter from a senior detective criticising the prosecutor's decision to drop the violence charge.

In an internal memo he slated the handling of the case, saying in his view it resulted in a man with a violent history walking free.

When questioned by 1 NEWS over why the violence case had been dropped, Tauranga's Crown Solicitor said "the violence incident was integral to the rape incident and it was decided that the jury should focus on the rape charge and the evidence of the violence would be part of that charge".

He will be sentenced for the wounding with intent charge next month.

Ms Trainor she was thrilled with the news - but that it was a long time coming.