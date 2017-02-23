 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Relief for mum after man admits charge from seven years ago

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A young mother has found some solace today after the man who brutally attacked her seven years ago finally admitted his guilt.

Neihana Rangitonga, left, and Tamsin Trainor (composite image)

Neihana Rangitonga, left, and Tamsin Trainor (composite image).

Source: Supplied

Tamsin Trainor was left bruised and battered by Neihana Rangitonga after the pair went to a Tauranga park to take drugs in 2010.

Today he finally admitted to a charge of wounding with intent, but only after she had pursued his prosecution all the way to the Court of Appeal.

After the attack, Rangitonga was acquitted of raping her and walked free after the Crown Prosecutor decided to drop a second charge of wounding with intent.

In 2014, he was arrested again after a similar attack, when he abducted a 21-year-old woman for sex.

Ms Trainor contacted 1 NEWS back then, as soon as she heard what happened to that woman.

"I knew it was him as soon as I read about it," she said in 2014.

By then, she had spent four years reading every newspaper report on sexual assaults, knowing he would strike again.

She decided to pursue a case against him and she has waived her right to automatic name suppression.

In her police file she discovered a letter from a senior detective criticising the prosecutor's decision to drop the violence charge.

In an internal memo he slated the handling of the case, saying in his view it resulted in a man with a violent history walking free.

When questioned by 1 NEWS over why the violence case had been dropped, Tauranga's Crown Solicitor said "the violence incident was integral to the rape incident and it was decided that the jury should focus on the rape charge and the evidence of the violence would be part of that charge".

He will be sentenced for the wounding with intent charge next month.

Ms Trainor she was thrilled with the news - but that it was a long time coming.

She says she went into labour last night with her fifth child and now she just wants to concentrate on that.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Self-styled' Mongrel Mob president jailed for 18 years

00:31
2
Five males including the arrested man are currently been treated at Whangarei hospital.

Injured man arrested after Whangarei shootout, police confirm gang links

00:36
3
The filmmaker wasn't going to allow the young actor to steal his moment of glory on Breakfast this morning.

'That's enough from you, this is my time' - Taika Waititi's tongue-in-cheek live cross put down to Julian Dennison


4
1 NEWS

'We are appalled' - NZ Rugby shocked over player's attempted rape

00:36
5
Pictures shows firefighters helping the victims of the bus crash which injured dozens yesterday.

Watch: Patients winched to safety after bus crashes down bank near Akaroa

Neihana Rangitonga, left, and Tamsin Trainor (composite image)

Relief for mum after man admits charge from seven years ago

Tamsin Trainor says she is thrilled - but that it was a long time coming.

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Late Hits: Sav & Steve's Super Rugby picks, round 1

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one's winners.

00:43
The filmmaker talks to Breakfast having been announced as New Zealander of the Year last night.

'We have to own how good we are at things' - New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi

The filmmaker won't be shy about championing his success, or his homeland.

01:17
The Kiwi athlete qualified for the world championships last night and notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

Watch: 'I don't want to jinx it but it's really exciting!' Soaring Eliza McCartney amped for season with shorter pole vault run-up

The Kiwi athlete notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

Waititi is working in Los Angeles so his wife collected the award on his behalf from Prime Minister Bill English at the ceremony in Auckland.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ