Relief in Queenstown as hospital reopens after two nurses found to have contracted virus

There is relief in Queenstown tonight as its hospital reopens following two positive Covid-19 tests.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lakes District Hospital was closed yesterday when a second nurse tested positive for the virus.

But today there was good news with no new cases reported after all of the 83 staff and contractors at the hospital were tested, the results coming back negative.

Twenty more results are still pending but those tested were not close contacts of the two nurses who tested positive for the virus.

Currently there are 108 cases in the Southland region, the highest number in the country.

Southern DHB CEO, Chris Fleming says their team is diligently doing contact tracing and are testing at the earliest signs of symptoms, the reason he says so many numbers have been picked up.