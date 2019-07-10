TODAY |

Rejection of ACC proposal highlights compensation gaps for those traumatised in Christchurch terror attacks

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism
Health

An attempt to allow ACC to take a more holistic approach to health and rehabilitation in the wake of the Christchurch terror attacks has been knocked back.

In the immediate aftermath of the Christchurch mosque shootings there were signs the Government recognised the gaps in the way ACC provides treatment for people who have suffered trauma and there were also clear indications the coalition was determined to close those gaps.

However, the idea appears to have fallen over, as reported by Newsroom, the proposal to extend the compensation scheme to those who received mental wounds in the March 15 attack has been knocked back by cabinet.

ACC expert and New Zealand Law Foundation Researcher, Warren Forster, says there was a lot of “political will and momentum” but then it all stopped.

He says a briefing paper from ACC in the wake of the terror attacks indicated a proposal that highlighted clear benefits at a low cost but he has no understanding why it didn’t go ahead.

“If you look at what ACC’s managed portfolios are, it’s not even .001 per cent of the return on investment each year, it’s literally the cost of this particular group of people which everyone agrees needed our help is very low,” he says.

Mr Forster says people are discriminated against based on their status giving the example that if an Uber driver had been present during the time of the shootings they would have been compensated.

“It’s not based on need, it’s based entirely on what box you fit in, and that’s not how New Zealanders do things,” he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Warren Forster says victims of the Christchurch attacks are being discriminated against. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Williams fended off a valiant effort from Alison Riske to win the quarter-final 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Serena Williams punches ticket to Wimbledon semis with emphatic 194km/h ace
2
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
3
NIWA captured this striking vision this morning as fog hits NZ’s biggest city.
Flight delays as striking timelapse shows blanket of fog covering Auckland
4
India weren't shy before the match to say how crucial the Kiwi skipper's dismissal was and they showed it when they got it.
Rain forces World Cup semi between India, Black Caps into second day
5
The 93-year-old refused to be helped with planting a tree in Cambridge.
'No, no' - The Queen refuses help when planting a tree in Cambridge
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Labour Party's Chris Hipkins with Jacinda Ardern, left, and Michael Wood, right.

Over 65,000 people to receive NCEA qualifications today after outstanding fees wiped
Hannah Hardy-Jones Kite app is looking at getting people flying again.

Kiwi mum's personal development app goes global
03:27
Thousands of people in the capital faced big delays.

One week after Wellington train derailment, KiwiRail no closer to knowing cause

Search mounted for family of three missing on hike at Wellington's Days Bay