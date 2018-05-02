 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Regular drinking in teenagers leads to future alcohol problems study finds

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New research into teenage drinking and substance abuse shows that those who drink before they are 17 are three times more likely to binge drink, drink drive, be alcohol-dependent and use other drugs than their non-drinking peers.

Scotland will introduce the measure today, which makes it illegal to sell alcohol below certain price points, to help combat problem drinking.

Source: 1 NEWS

Researchers from the University of Otago‘s Christchurch Health and Development study also found that if they drink before the age of 13, they were twice as likely to binge drink, drink drive and have other alcohol-related problems.

Drinking frequently in the early morning, as well early binge drinking was a predictor of future problems with alcohol and drinking once a week was linked to later problems.

Weekly drinking before 17 years of age also increased the risk of smoking cigarettes in adulthood by 60 per cent.

One of the study’s authors Associate Professor Joe Boden of the University of Otago says the study's findings suggest that delaying when teenagers start consuming alcohol could have benefits.

He believes there should be a focus on curbing the amount of times people drink alcohol.

The study proposed possible reforms with an increase of the minimum purchase age and the reducing of the availability of alcohol.

The study looked at 9000 New Zealanders and Australians aged 13-30 and the results were published in the Addiction journal.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

US police officers who arrested Stormy Daniels during strip show will have their actions reviewed


2
Scotland will introduce the measure today, which makes it illegal to sell alcohol below certain price points, to help combat problem drinking.

Regular drinking in teenagers leads to future alcohol problems study finds

3
Income thresholds, visa limits and stand-down periods are included in the changes.

NZ work visas hit record high despite immigration changes

03:25
4
Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

5
In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

'I was a little bit nervous' - Kiwi diver involved in rescue of Thai cave boys admits he felt stress of world watching


03:39
Northland College in Kaikohe was called a ghetto by its principal, now it’s been fixed up and faces new challenges.

Makeovers considered for 'deteriorated' and 'substandard' schools

"It's clear that a lack of visual appeal can have a negative impact on the decisions parents."

00:26

'We're not heroes' - British diver insists they were just doing their jobs in cave rescue of 12 Thai boys

The diver who first found the boys says "we're very relieved that they're all alive".

02:04
More than 20,000 nurses hit picket lines, demanding a better offer from health bosses.

Nurses return to work as national strike involving close to 30,000 ends

Crowds of nurses hit the streets to protest the district health boards' latest pay offer while more than 5000 nurses remained on duty for patient safety.

15:29
Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull about two big financial challenges facing councils - climate change and ageing infrastructure.

Q+A Business Podcast: Climate change and ageing infrastructure, big financial challenges facing councils

Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull.

02:02
1 NEWS has learned the Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust will profit hugely from the tax payer investment, and critics argue it's not a good look.

Government's multi-billion dollar provincial growth fund will make big money for one of its benefactors

1 NEWS has learned the Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust will profit hugely from the tax payer investment, and critics argue it's not a good look.