Regions around the country being asked to reduce water use as summer approaches

Christchurch council is under pressure to get the city's bores up to the new code throughout summer but water usage is making that difficult.

Due to the mass demand for water, the council can't afford to shut wells down for works to continue.

Water supply improvement manager Helen Beaumont says it will mean Christchurch residents will need to reduce their use, starting in the garden.

"This summer we want to be able to shut down some of the wells so we can continue the work to convert the below ground well heads to above ground well heads.

"That is only going to be possible if people cut back on their water use, which is why we are asking people to conserve water. The less water you use, the faster we can work, which is our best chance of ending temporary chlorination sooner," Ms Beaumont said.

If the upgrade work is delayed, the water may need to be chlorinated past the original cutoff of May next year.