 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Regions around the country being asked to reduce water use as summer approaches

Sam Clarke
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Sam Clarke
Health

Christchurch council is under pressure to get the city's bores up to the new code throughout summer but water usage is making that difficult.

Due to the mass demand for water, the council can't afford to shut wells down for works to continue. 

Water supply improvement manager Helen Beaumont says it will mean Christchurch residents will need to reduce their use, starting in the garden.

"This summer we want to be able to shut down some of the wells so we can continue the work to convert the below ground well heads to above ground well heads.

"That is only going to be possible if people cut back on their water use, which is why we are asking people to conserve water. The less water you use, the faster we can work, which is our best chance of ending temporary chlorination sooner," Ms Beaumont said.

If the upgrade work is delayed, the water may need to be chlorinated past the original cutoff of May next year.

Officials aren't ruling out formal restrictions if usage isn't reduced.

In Christchurch residents are being told to save water or face more chlorination. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Sam Clarke
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:01
Almost 60 per cent of those polled have had to re-think whether to buy fuel or groceries.
Poll: Rising petrol costs causing Kiwis to cut back on driving and essential spending
2
Rapper Nicki Minaj is being sued for sampling a Tracy Chapman song.
Nicki Minaj is being sued by Tracy Chapman for copyright
3
The pregnant royal cut a dashing figure in her Safiyaa dress, 1 NEWS’ Nicole Bremner says.
Glamorous Meghan Markle shows off her baby bump in 'Fiji blue' gown during state reception
4
Marae’s Hikurangi Jackson asked Aucklanders how they feel about the term Pākehā.
Are you okay with someone calling you Pākehā?
5
Meghan was to spend 15 minutes at the Suva Municipal Market, but left after six minutes.
Watch: Meghan Markle's Fiji market visit cut short due to 'crowd management issues'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:04
“Which at the moment feels like it might be for a while,” she said.

Jacinda Ardern vows no new regional fuel taxes while she is Prime Minister

Hastings cemeteries to run out of room in three years
00:55
The West Auckland suburb want their locals to “make a dent” in the huge number of cups that go to landfill each year.

Auckland suburb takes up Cupcycling scheme in latest environmental initiative
01:32
The Mongrel Mob member was shot dead last week.

Two more Black Power members arrested in shooting death of Whanganui man