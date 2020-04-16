TODAY |

Regional leaders advocate for businesses to reopen under Level 3

Source:  1 NEWS

Some regional leaders are urging the Government to open more businesses saying smaller towns and cities are desperate to boost their local economies.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mayor Tenby Powell says some stores would be able to work under the same restrictions for essential workers. Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking to TVNZ1's Breakfast, Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell says select businesses could reopen under the same restrictions essential services are operating under during lockdown.

“I think there is opportunity to open up as part of safe and discipline management our small to medium enterprises which is critical to New Zealand - it’s the backbone of our economy,” he says.  

He says it’s really important the small business economy is able to get back up and running without a risk of breaching rules. 

He believes the long term effects of the lockdown “could be greater than the contagion itself.”

Watch the full interview above.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Coronavirus Pandemic
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Govt to reveal what Level 3 restrictions will mean for New Zealanders
2
Helen Clark takes aim at 'foolish' President Trump after WHO funding slash
3
Southland man dies from injuries suffered in stag attack
4
'It's not sustainable' - Hairdressing industry taking a hit with no clarity on when services might resume
5
Revealed: How much is being saved by public service bosses' 20% pay cut
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:28

Warriors uncertain of flights to Australia due to border restrictions
00:30

More Kiwis have recovered from Covid-19 than are infected

Covid-19 pandemic tops 2 million cases globally

Govt to reveal what Level 3 restrictions will mean for New Zealanders