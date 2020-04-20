Regional approach to Covid-19 Alert Levels not ruled out in future - PM

The Government considered a regional approach to the Covid-19 Alert Levels, not ruling it out for future decisions after deciding to drop the nation to Level 3 next week.

New Zealand’s Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown will extend to 11.59pm Monday April 27, the Prime Minister announced today, with the country to stay at Alert Level 3 for two weeks before a review.

During the post-Cabinet press conference, Jacinda Ardern was asked if she had looked at lifting regions earlier with low Covid-19 case numbers in regions such as Te Tai Rāwhiti (Gisborne region).

"Yes, we did consider a regional approach, and that is not something we have ruled out in the future," she said.

The review on lifting Level 3 will be on May 11.

"But, our view now was on the data, analysis and modelling we had, we were best at this point to stick together as a nation."

She said some of the cases prior to lockdown had been the cause of movement around the country.

"We are a people who move between our regions, so that has been top of our mind when we’ve been thinking about our approach.

"A case might emerge in one part of the country, but it might have come from somewhere else."

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield used the example of a case today in Northland.

"This is one of those cases where they travelled to Auckland before the lockdown, that is where the likely source of infection was.

"This is one of the important features of Level 3, to stop that travel between regions except where it’s necessary."

Under Level 3, travel restrictions move from local to regional.